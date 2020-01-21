Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo Switch No. 11 in UK

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Jan. 18, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore ranked as the No. 11 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is an RPG that includes dungeon battles that combine gameplay from Fire Emblem and the Shin Megami Tensai series.

The final game includes the option to fuse items to craft weaponry.