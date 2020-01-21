The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III to trek PC

NIS America Inc. this month said it will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III for the PC Mar. 23.

The PC SKU will include frame rate support up to 240 frames-per-second, auto-save, high-speed mode and key bindings, ultrawide screen support and 26 cosmetic items.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is an RPG that will include a brand new squad and updated combat system with new options like Brave Order and Break System.

In the title, Rean is the instructor at Thors Branch Campus and must lead the brand new Class VII to fight Ouroborus organization.