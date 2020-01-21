Monster Hunter: World PC title updates to trek in Feb.

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said title updates for Monster Hunter: World for the PC will be released in Feb.

Updates to be released Feb. 6 include the monster Rajang; Leon, Claire and the Tyrant from Resident Evil; option to visit other player’s rooms, and limited time quests.

On Mar. 12, the second PC title update will include Stygian Zinogre, a new Tundra Region, and a challenge to Safi’jiiva Siege.

Finally content updates for console and PC will start to sync in Apr.

Monster Hunter: World is an open world action RPG that include cooperative gameplay and large boss battles.

The title has shipped 8.3 million copies to global retail.