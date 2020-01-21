Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot bouts No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bandai Namco America Inc.’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Jan. 18, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ranked as the No. 1 software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG title that retells the canon story of Goku.

The final game includes large-scale battles, in addition to English and Japanese voiceover options.