Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order No. 2 in Dec. 2019 sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title at U.S. retail in Dec.

For the month, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player action adventure title in which the last member of the Jedi Order is on the run after the purge of Order 66.

The title includes a lightsaber combat system to strike, parry, and dodge. Final locales include forests, rock faces, and jungles.