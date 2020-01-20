Samsung Galaxy S10+ price cut 30 percent in limited sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s Galaxy S10+ smartphone by 30 percent in a one-day sale.

Through Jan. 20, Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Unlocked SKU sells at $699.00, 30 percent off the $999.00 MSRP.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ includes a 6.4-inch edge display with ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the display, rear telephoto, wide-angle and ultra wide-angle cameras, RGB Depth front camera, 8 or 12GB RAM, and a 4,100mAh battery.

All S10s include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Wireless PowerShare to charge other devices using the back of the phones.