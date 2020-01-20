Nintendo Switch No. 1 hardware in Dec. 2019 sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s ranked as the No. 1 video game hardware platform in Dec. at U.S. retail.

The Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling hardware based on dollar sales.

In addition, it ranks as the best-selling hardware platform for the year.

In Q2, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $615 million and revenue of $2.52 billion.

Between Apr. to Sept., the Nintendo Switch sold 4.8 million units, a 50 percent increase from the year prior. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1.95 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 35.9 million units of software in the period, an increase of 48 percent from one year ago.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 41.67 million units to date.

It plans to sell 18 million Nintendo Switch units in the current fiscal year.