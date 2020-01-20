Devil May Cry 3 Nintendo Switch to equip seamless style feature

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month said Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch will include a new Seamless Style feature.

The seamless style feature allows users to choose between six combat styles. Four combat styles are available at the start and two additional combat styles can be unlocked.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition is a prequel in the action series that sees Dante face off against twin brother Virgil.

The title will be sold Feb. 20 and can be pre-purchased at the Nintendo eShop for $19.99.