Best Buy Co. Inc. this month began offering a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of a 1 Month Membership.

This week, customers who purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership will receive an additional month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no cost.

The 1 Month Membership sells at $14.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all Xbox Live Gold benefits, unlimited access to more than 100 games, and exclusive member deals and discounts.