Xbox One sells 8,315 units in 2019 in Japan

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One hardware ranked at No. 5 in Japan in Japan in full year sales data for 2019.

Famitsu this week reported that the Xbox One sold 8,315 units between Dec. 31, 2018 and Dec. 29, 2019 to rank as the No. 5 hardware for the year.

In Q1, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $2.54 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 34 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased one percent from the year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.