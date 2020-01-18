PS4 No. 2 in 2019 Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in full year sales data for 2019.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 1.196 million units between Dec. 31, 2018 and Dec. 29, 2019 to rank as the No. 2 hardware for the year.

Sony in Jan. said PS4 sales totaled 106 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.15 billion units to date.

PS Plus Memberships totaled 38.8 million.

In Q2, the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $4.23 billion. It held a operating income of $605 million.

Sony expects to sell 13.5 million PS4 units this fiscal year.