Nintendo Switch No. 1 hardware in Japan in 2019

BUSINESSNINTENDO SWITCH

Written by:

January 18, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch hardware ranked as the top hardware in Japan in full year sales data for 2019.

Famitsu this week reported that the Nintendo Switch sold 4.493 million units between Dec. 31, 2018 and Dec. 29, 2019 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the year.

In Q2, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $615 million and revenue of $2.52 billion.

Between Apr. to Sept., the Nintendo Switch sold 4.8 million units, a 50 percent increase from the year prior. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1.95 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 35.9 million units of software in the period, an increase of 48 percent from one year ago.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 41.67 million units to date.

It plans to sell 18 million Nintendo Switch units in the current fiscal year.


Previous Story:
Xbox One sells 8,315 units in 2019 in Japan
Next Story:
Nintendo 3DS No. 3 in Japan 2019 sales

Comments are closed.