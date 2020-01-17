Xbox Game Pass PC to deploy A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gris, Children of Morta

Microsoft Corp. this week announced new titles for Xbox Game Pass for PC.

New titles previewed include A Plague Tale: Innocence, an action adventure title; Gris, a puzzle and platforming title; and Children of Morta, an RPG action adventure game.

Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.