Super Smash Bros. Dark Samus, Richter amiibo figures drop

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Super Smash Bros. series Dark Samus amiibo and Richter amiibo to U.S. retail.

Each figure sells at $15.99.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the fighting franchise that will include characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and will be compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.

The title has sold 15.71 million units worldwide as of Sept. 2019.