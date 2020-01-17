Pokémon Sword No. 15, Pokémon Shield No. 35 in UK

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling software titles in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Jan. 11, Pokémon Sword ranked as the No. 15 title and Pokémon Shield ranked as the No. 35 title in the All Formats Chart.

The title is a brand new RPG in the franchise that includes the Galar region, an expansive area with plains, cities, and snow-covered mountains.

Users can choose one of three new Pokémon characters as their companion – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

New features include Dynamax to increase the size and power of Pokémon for three turns.

Max Raid Battle is a new four-player co-op mode will allow trainers to team up and battle against a Dynamax Pokémon for the entire fight.

New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta.

Expansion Pass Part 1 – The Isle of Armor will be released by the end of June and Part 2 – The Crown Tundra will be released in fall 2020.

In addition, the DLC release will include free updates to add more than 200 familiar and returning Pokémon to the roster.

The Expansion Pass is sold at $29.99.