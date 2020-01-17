Cyberpunk 2077 to hack PS4, Xbox One, PC in Sept.

CD PROJEKT RED this week said it will release Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC Sept. 17.

The title was scheduled to be sold Apr. 16.

The developer cited the large scale and complexity of the title and said it requires additional time to playtest, fix and polish the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title will include V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

A key character, Johnny Silverhand, is played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves provided his voice, appearance, and full-motion body capture for the character.