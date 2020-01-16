Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to challenge Byleth DLC

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the Byleth DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Byleth is the mercenary and professor in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The fighter has a ranged fight style and will be sold Jan. 28. Byleth, the Garreg Mach Monastery stage and 11 new music tracks are included in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass at $24.99 or Challenger Pack 5 at $5.99.

In addition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which will include six additional fighters in development, will be available for pre-purchase Jan. 28.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a new entry in the fighting franchise that will include characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and is compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.