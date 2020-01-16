Samurai Shodown to bout Nintendo Switch in Feb.

SNK Corp. this month said it will release Samurai Shodown for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Feb. 25.

The title holds a pre-purchase price of $44.99 at the Nintendo eShop division.

The fighting title utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to build 3D characters on a 2D plane.

Returning characters include Haohmaru, Nakoruru, Galford, Jubei Yagyu, Charlotte, Genjuro, Hanzo, Kyoshiro, Shiki, Tam Tam, Ukyo, Yoshitora, and Earthquake.

New characters include Darli Dagger, Wu-ruixang, and Yashamaru Kamura.

Trademark fight systems like the Rage Gauge, Rage Explosion and Sword Clash return, in addition to a new Super Special Move.

The final game includes Dojo Mode in which users fight an AI clone that learns player patterns from prior duels.