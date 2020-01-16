Resident Evil 3 characters previewed

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week previewed characters in Resident Evil 3 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

Character include Brad Vickers, one of the sole survivors from Resident Evil; Mikhail Victor, the U.B.C.S. commanding officer; Nicholai Ginovaef, U.B.C.S. team leader; Tyrell Patrick, U.B.C.S. member who hacks and disables security devices; Dario Russo, a civilian who rejects Jill’s please to escape the city; and the Hunter, a bioweapon from Resident Evil.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title will utilize the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

It will be sold Apr. 3.

The Nemesis Trailer was released this week.