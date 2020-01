Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month is holding the Sega and Atlus New Year Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Team Sonic Racing, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, and The Alliance Alive.

The sale is valid until Jan. 16.