Death Stranding sales climb in UK

January 15, 2020

GfK Chart-Track this week said sales for Sony Corp.’s Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4 increased in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 21, Death Stranding ranked as the No. 13 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 24 the week prior.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.


