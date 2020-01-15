Best Buy offers free controller with Xbox One X

Best Buy Co. Inc. stores this week began offering an extra controller with the purchase of Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One X console.

This week, customers who purchase an Xbox One X and extra Xbox Wireless Controller at no additional cost.

The Xbox One X includes eight cores, 6 TFlop capability, 12GB GDDR5 memory, 326GB per second bandwidth, 40 compute units at 1172Mhz, 1TB hard drive, 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive, and backwards compatibility to Xbox One games and hardware.

It supports HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology to eliminate screen tearing and reduce stutter.

All Xbox One games and accessories are compatible with the Xbox One X.