Retailer price cuts 16-inch MacBook Pro by $250

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro by 10 percent in a new sales initiative.

This week, the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2.6Ghz Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage sells at $2,149.00, $250 off the $2,399.00 MSRP.

The new MacBook Pro includes a new 16-inch Retina Display at 3072 x 1920 resolution at 226 ppi. In addition, it features a new Magic Keyboard for 1mm key travel, Escape key, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Spec options include the Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, up to 8TB SSD storage, and the AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series GPU with up to 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The final product includes a 100-Wh lithium-polymer battery with up to 11 hours of browsing and video playback.