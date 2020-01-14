Resident Evil 3 PS4, Xbox One, PC Nemesis Trailer lurks

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released the Nemesis Trailer for Resident Evil 3 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

The trailer previews the Nemesis as he stalks Jill Valentine with a flame thrower and tentacle attack.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title will utilize the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

It will be sold Apr. 3.