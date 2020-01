Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month is holding the Capcom New Year Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man 11, Resident Evil, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, and Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition.

The sale is valid until Jan. 16.