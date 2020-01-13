Xbox Game Pass to bout Tekken 7 this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Tekken 7 to Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Tekken 7, the latest installment in the trademark fighting franchise, will be release to the Xbox Game Pass for Console service Jan. 16.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.