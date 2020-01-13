Samsung to deploy Galaxy XCover Pro with removable battery

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this month announced the Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged enterprise smartphone with a removable battery.

The Galaxy XCover Pro will include a 4,050mAh battery that can be removed to use an optional spare. The device is IP88 water and dust resistant and MIL-STD 810G for protection against altitude, humidity, and severe conditions.

In addition, the Galaxy XCover Pro will integrate walkie talkie functionality in Microsoft Teams to offer push-to-talk communication from two programmable keys.

The final device features an edge-to-edge 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, NFC, 13MP front camera, and 25MP + 8MP dual rear camera.

It will be sold at $499 at a to be determined date.