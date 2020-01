Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month began holding the New Year Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 30 percent.

Discounted titles include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Kirby Star Allies, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Devil May Cry, ARMS, and Fitness Boxing.

The sale ends Jan. 16.