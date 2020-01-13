Death Stranding sales climb in Japan

Famitsu this month said sales for Sony Corp.’s Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4 increased in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29, Death Stranding ranked as the No. 29 software selling 5,231 units, a 27 percent increase from the week prior .

It has sold 262,827 units in the region to date.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.