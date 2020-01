Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude a 3-Day Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Madden NFL 20, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Resident Evil, and Hyrule Warriors.

The sale ends Jan. 12.