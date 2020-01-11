PS4 No. 2 hardware in Japan Dec. 29 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 81,349 units between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 to rank at No. 2 in overall hardware sales.

The hardware sold 107,313 units the week prior.

In Q2, the PS4 sold 2.8 million units.

PS4 software sales totaled 61.3 million units in the quarter.

PS Plus Memberships totaled 36.9 million.

Sony expects to sell 13.5 million PS4 units this fiscal year.

PS4 sales totaled 102.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $4.23 billion. It held a operating income of $605 million.