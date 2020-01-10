Sony previews Vision-S Prototype Vehicle

Sony Corp. previewed the Vision-S Prototype Vehicle at CES 2020.

The Vision-S is an electric vehicle built to showcase safety, entertainment, and adaptability.

It features a total of 33 automotive grade sensors both inside and outside the car to monitor the vehicle in motion, in addition to facial and body movement to gauge driver concentration and fatigue.

For entertainment, each set includes 360 Reality Audio for personalized sound settings. A panoramic widescreen envelops the front console for digital speedometer, navigation, and weather information.

The Vision-S is fully network connected to allow the owner to summon their parked car to their location via smartphone or transfer music playing from earphones to the car speakers.

The final concept car has 268 horsepower. Sony said it has no intention to produce the car and that the concept was built solely to demonstrate technology use cases.