Seagate previews FireCuda Gaming SSD, BarraCuda Fast SSD

Seagate Technologies plc this week announced the FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD at CES 2020.

The portable FireCuda Gaming SSD, to be sold in Mar., combines the FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and SuperSpeed USB 20GB/s for read speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

It will be sold in 500GB at $189.99, 1TB at $259.99, and 2TB $499.99 with customizable RGB LED lightning.

The BarraCuda Fast SSD, to be sold in Feb., is a portable drive with read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. It will be sold in 500GB at $94.99, 1TB at $169.99, and 2TB at $299.99 with green LED lighting.