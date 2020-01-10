Resident Evil 2 No. 17 PS4 PSN download in Dec.

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Dec. 2019.

For the month, Resident Evil 2 ranked as the No. 17 PS4 PSN download.

Resident Evil 2 is a remake of Resident Evil 2 for the PlayStation.

The final game is rebuilt with the RE Engine used in Resident Evil 7. In addition, it includes a new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized controls.

The title has shipped 4.7 million units worldwide to date.

The Resident Evil franchise has held cumulative sales of 90 million units to date.