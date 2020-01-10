Resident Evil 2 No. 17 PS4 PSN download in Dec.

BUSINESSPLAYSTATION 4

Written by:

January 10, 2020

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Dec. 2019.

For the month, Resident Evil 2 ranked as the No. 17 PS4 PSN download.

Resident Evil 2 is a remake of Resident Evil 2 for the PlayStation.

The final game is rebuilt with the RE Engine used in Resident Evil 7. In addition, it includes a new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized controls.

The title has shipped 4.7 million units worldwide to date.

The Resident Evil franchise has held cumulative sales of 90 million units to date.


Previous Story:
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order No. 3 PS4 PSN download in Dec.

Comments are closed.