Panasonic to sell SC-HTB01 gaming speaker

Panasonic Corp. this week previewed the SC-HTB01 gaming speaker, co-developed with game publisher and developer Square Enix Co., Ltd.

The SC-HTB01 gaming speaker includes three gaming modes – Role Playing Game, First-Person Shooter and Voice.

The RPG mode is said to offer advanced settings to relay realism and intensity for RPGs. The FPS mode offers accurate sound location to hear subtle sounds. Finally, the Voice mode enhances human voices.

The final product will include a three-way speaker system with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos DTS: X and DETS Virtual: X functionality, and a 4K/HDR pass-through.