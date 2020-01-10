Monster Hunter: World Iceborne treks to PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Monster Hunter: World Iceborne for the PC.

The PC SKU includes the high resolution texture pack, custom graphics settings, and DirectX 12 support.

The first title update, to include Rajang, the Raccoon City collaboration, and Your Room updates, will be released in Feb.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is a DLC expansion that includes new quest ranks, locales, monsters, moves and gear, in addition to a new story that begins after the events of Monster Hunter: World.

Monster Hunter: World is an open world action RPG that include cooperative gameplay and large boss battles.

The title has sold 10 million units at global retail.

The Monster Hunter franchise has sold more than 50 million units to date.