Lenovo to drop ThinkPad X1 Fold Foldable PC

Lenovo this week announced the X1 Fold Foldable PC at CES 2020.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold, co-engineered with Intel, is a PC with a folding OLED display.

When fully flat, the OLED screen relays a 13.3-inch display that weights less than 2.2 pounds. The device utilizes Windows 10 but includes a mode-switching software for multi-use cases like landscape mode and portrait mode.

In addition, users can add a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that can store and wirelessly charge inside the system for a traditional laptop orientation.

An optional Fold Stand will allow users to utilize the fully flat screen as a monitor and connect a full-size keyboard and mouse via USB Type-C.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be sold in mid-2020 at $2,499. A Windows 10X version, specifically developed for folding devices, is said to be available at a later date.