Dell this week announced the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor at CES 2020.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will feature a fast 240Hz refresh rate comnbined with 1ms gray-to-gray response time in native FHD resolution.

The chassis will include a thinner, adjustable stand, height-adjustment markers, and tapered legs that can fit under a keyboard.

The final product is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium technology and Nvidia G-Sync.

It will be sold Mar. 11 at $499.99.