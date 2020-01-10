Dell previews Concept UFO PC

Dell Technologies this week previewed a new concept product from Alienware called the Concept UFO, a portable gaming PC similar to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The Concept UFO features an eight-inch screen at 1900 x 1200 resolution, controllers that can detach from the screen, kickstand, and option to attach a mouse and keyboard.

The final product will utilize the 10th Generation Intel Core CPUs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt.

Dell adds that its teams have invested thousands of hours on controller design and months of testing to enhance buttons and weight to balance performance with mobility and battery life.