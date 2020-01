Aukey this week announced the Omnia Wall Plug 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger at CES 2020.

The Omnia Wall Plug 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger includes two USB-C ports for the option to charge two Nintendo Switch units simultaneously.

The Omnia series includes the new integrated circuits to increase switching speeds and energy savings.

The Aukey Omnia series will drop to retail in Q2 2020.