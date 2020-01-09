Xbox Game Pass drops Frostpunk, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Microsoft Corp. this week released new titles to the Xbox Game Pass for Console.

New titles include Frostpunk: Console Edition, a society survival game, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, a third-person action RPG.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.