Targus previews laptop cases made from recycled bottles

CESNEWSTECHNOLOGY

Written by:

January 9, 2020

Targus this week previewed new eco-friendly laptop cases made from recycled plastic bottles at CES 2020.

The accessories company utilizes recycled plastic bottles that are re-polymerized and spun into fiber then to fabric in their Cypress EcoSmart Collection.

The Cypress EcoSmart Collection is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified and includes backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.

A backpack previewed at CES 2020 included a wireless Qi charger in the side pocket.

The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will be sold in Apr. and range from $24.99 to $89.99.


Previous Story:
HyperX to drop ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch
Next Story:
LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum to attach Power Drive Mop

Comments are closed.