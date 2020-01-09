Targus previews laptop cases made from recycled bottles

Targus this week previewed new eco-friendly laptop cases made from recycled plastic bottles at CES 2020.

The accessories company utilizes recycled plastic bottles that are re-polymerized and spun into fiber then to fabric in their Cypress EcoSmart Collection.

The Cypress EcoSmart Collection is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified and includes backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.

A backpack previewed at CES 2020 included a wireless Qi charger in the side pocket.

The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will be sold in Apr. and range from $24.99 to $89.99.