LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum to attach Power Drive Mop

LG Electronics this week previewed the LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum with mopping functionality at CES 2020.

The new LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum with the Power Drive Mop attachment can switch from vacuum to mop to clean from a single device.

The Power Drive Mop attachment, to be sold separately, will include two rotating mop pads, washable filters, and the option to control the flow of water.

Alternatively, the LG CordZero Robotic Mop is an automatic floor cleaner that will include a front-mouhnted camera to avoid collisions and the option to connect the CordZero R9 robot vacuum via Wi-Fi.