LG big-screen OLED TVs to equip Nvidia G-Sync

LG Electronics this week announced new big-screen OLED TVs that will include Nvidia G-Sync compatibility at CES 2020.

A total of 12 LG OLED TVs will be G-Sync compatible and range in sizes from 48 inches to a massive 88-inches.

G-Sync technology relays low latency and a variable refresh rate for a smooth and responsive image without input lag when gaming.

A floor demonstration of the LG OLED TV with G-Sync at CES relayed a buttery smooth F1 racing title at 60 frame-per second.

In addition, LG this week previewed new UltraGear Gaming Monitors over-clockable to 160Hz with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.