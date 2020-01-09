JBL to drop Quantum Range gaming headsets, PC speaker

JBL this week announced the new Quantum Range of gaming headsets and a PC speaker for gamers at CES 2020.

New headsets include the JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600 and JBL Quantum 800 to relay a wider, special sound stage. The high-end JBL Quantum ONE is built exclusively with QuanumSPHERE sound technology said to use proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors to accurately hear enemies and movements.

All Quantum Range headsets are compatible with the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, mobile and VR.

Finally, the JBL Quantum DUO speaker pairs JBL sound with Dolby Digital fidelity for superior environmental sound. In addition, the speaker itself has custom lighting effects.

JBL Quantum headsets are priced from $39.95 to $299.95. The JBL Quantum DUO will sell at $149.95.