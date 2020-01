HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, this week announced the ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch at CES 2020.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch is a 6000 mAh battery charging case that includes detachable rubber Joy-Con grips and a kickstand for tabletop mode.

The final product includes LED charge level indicators and USB Type-C connector.

It will be sold this month at $59.99.