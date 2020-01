Dell this week announced the Dell G5 15 SE which will the new AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile CPUs.

The laptop will include a 15.6-inch FHD panel, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs, and optional 68WHr battery starting at $799.99.

The final product will feature a fighter plane look with iridescent silver finish and metallic accents.

The Dell G5 15 SE will ship in mid-Apr.

The 3rd generation Ryzen 4000 series is the first x86 7nm mobile CPU and first with eight cores and 16 threads.