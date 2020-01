ASUS Republic of Gamers this week announced the ROG Zephyrus G14, the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 includes new AMD Ryzen Series Mobile CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU in a 17.9 mm thin chassis.

The final product will feature a 120Hz display, more than 10 hours of battery life, and customizable mini LEDs embedded in the lid.