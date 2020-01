TCL this week said it will sell a range of smartphones, including one with 5G functionality, at under $500 each.

New models include the TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L and TCL 10 5G.

The TCL 10 Pro will include an edge AMOLED display, while the TCL 10L lean toward lower-end specs. Both will be sold in Q2.

The TCL 10 5G is the first 5G-compatible device from the company. It will include a 64MP AI quad-camera.

More details will be announced in Feb. at the MWC in Barcelona, Spain.