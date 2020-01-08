MSI portable gaming monitor to equip 240Hz IPS panel

NOW LOADING…
CES • NEWS • TECHNOLOGY
Written by: MARCUS LAI
January 8, 2020
MSI this week previewed a portable gaming monitor with a 240Hz IPS panel at CES 2020.
The MSI Optix MAG161 Gaming Monitor is a portable monitor at 5mm slim with a 240Hz IPS panel.
The final product will include USB-C and HDMI connections.
