MSI portable gaming monitor to equip 240Hz IPS panel

CESNEWSTECHNOLOGY

Written by:

January 8, 2020

MSI this week previewed a portable gaming monitor with a 240Hz IPS panel at CES 2020.

The MSI Optix MAG161 Gaming Monitor is a portable monitor at 5mm slim with a 240Hz IPS panel.

The final product will include USB-C and HDMI connections.


Previous Story:
LG previews UltraGear Gaming Monitors

Comments are closed.